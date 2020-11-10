Jaguars' schedule shifted due to ongoing NFL COVID-19 shutdowns

Jacksonville will now travel to Los Angeles Week 7, be on a bye Week 8

In light of the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots' COVID-19 outbreaks and subsequent shutdowns, the NFL has altered the schedule for more than a half dozen of its teams -- including the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Because of a shift in the Denver Broncos' schedule, their Jaguars will now face the Broncos' AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers, during Week Seven (October 25), not Week Eight (November 1) as previously scheduled. Thus, the Jaguars' scheduled bye weeks have now flip-flopped from Week Seven to Week Eight. The game is still scheduled to kick-off at 4:25 p.m. EST from Los Angeles.

Eight other games have been shifted because of on-going positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and New England.

