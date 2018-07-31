JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed tight end DeAndre Goolsby and offensive lineman Michael Dunn prior to their fifth training camp practice on Tuesday.

Goolsby, who played college football at the University of Florida, went undrafted this offseason and signed with the Detroit Lions in May. He was released three weeks later. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end joins a position group that includes Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack, David Grinnage and Scott Orndoff.

Dunn, who played college football at the University of Maryland, was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Los Angeles Rams last year. He spent the last two offseasons in Los Angeles but was waived by the Rams on June 5. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman has yet to appear in an NFL game. Dunn's competition for a backup offensive line spot will include Tyler Shatley, Josh Wells, Josh Walker, Tony Adams and Chris Reed.

To make room for Goolsby and Dunn, the Jaguars waived long snapper Andrew East and waived/injured offensive lineman Brandon Thomas. East joined the Jaguars following a tryout during the team's mandatory minicamp. Thomas spent time on the Jaguars' practice squad last season.

If Thomas passes through waivers unclaimed, he will revert back to the Jaguars injured reserve list.

The Jaguars roster currently stands at the 90-man limit.

