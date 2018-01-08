JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars announced a trio of moves on Tuesday as the team approaches its third preseason game.

Jacksonville added rookie linebacker Nick DeLuca to the roster to take the place of Brooks Ellis, who was waived with a "left squad" designation on Monday. The team also placed veteran safety Don Carey (hamstring) on injured reserve, ending his season with the Jaguars.

DeLuca spent time with the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker out of North Dakota State University went undrafted in April. He started 36-of-59 games for the Bison, winning four NCAA Division I FCS national titles.

DeLuca is likely to be a backup strong-side linebacker during his time in Jacksonville. He will take the place of Ellis, who missed the team's first two preseason games with a concussion. DeLuca will compete with Manase Hungalu, Andrew Motupuaka, Deon King and Reggie Hunter for the final linebacker spot on the 53-man roster.

Carey signed a two-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jaguars during free agency. An NFL veteran, Carey is in the middle of his second stint with the Jaguars. He initially signed with Jacksonville in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. His absence likely signals that both Jarrod Wilson and Cody Davis are primed for roster spots.

The Jaguars' roster currently sits at 89 with one spot available.

