JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars made a pair of roster moves prior to the team's eighth practice of training camp on Friday.

The team signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and waived/injured defensive lineman Kaleb Eulls, a league source told First Coast News.

Siliga has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2011. The 6-foot-2, 345-pound lineman from Utah has played for six different teams over the last seven seasons.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Siliga's first regular-season snaps took place while he played for the Denver Broncos in 2012. He eventually ended up with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl following the 2014 season. He spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his career, Siliga has produced 102 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 28-year-old joins a defensive tackle rotation that already features Malik Jackson, Abry Jones, Marcell Dareus, Eli Ankou, Michael Bennett and Lyndon Johnson. Ankou appeared to suffer an injury late in practice on Thursday.

Eulls only spent a week in Jacksonville, as he was an injury replacement for defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore. Since he was waived with an injury designation, Eulls will revert to the team's injured reserve list if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

The Jaguars' roster remains at the 90-man limit.

