JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars decided to rework their secondary depth following the team's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jacksonville signed cornerbacks Bryce Canady and Kenneth Acker following practice on Saturday. To make room for the new additions, the team released veteran defensive back Dexter McDougle and waived cornerback Charlie Miller.

Jaguars Training Camp, Day 12: Fowler returns from PUP, sacks pile up in team drills

Canady worked out for the Jaguars during the team's mandatory minicamp in June. A Jacksonville native, Canady played football at Paxon High School before walking on at Florida International University. The 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback produced 66 tackles (three for loss), eight pass breakups and an interception during his final college season. He went undrafted in April.

Acker, 26, played in 40 games (15 starts) during his first four seasons in the NFL. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback has produced 105 tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions during his career. He started 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for a two-year stint. Acker signed with the Indianapolis Colts in April but was waived on May 15.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

McDougle signed with the Jaguars in January. Prior to his arrival in Jacksonville, McDougle spent time with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. A vested veteran, McDougle won't be subject to waivers.

Miller joined the Jaguars last offseason. After failing to make the active roster, Miller was eventually signed to the practice squad. The Jaguars signed Miller to a future/reserve contract in January. The first-year defensive back will be subject to the waivers process.

The Jaguars' roster remains at the 90-man limit.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV