Report: Teams inquiring about a trade for Gardner Minshew

Could the former Jaguars starting QB be on the trading block?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the number one overall pick in their back pocket and a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, NFL teams are reportedly asking the Jaguars front office if Gardner Minshew is available for trade. Ian Rapoport first reported the trade interest Wednesday afternoon and it will be something to follow as the Jaguars continue to add depth to a young and thin roster.