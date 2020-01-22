A little more than a week after John DeFilippo and the Jaguars "mutually agreed to part ways," Jacksonville reportedly has its next offensive coordinator.

The NFL Network is reporting that, although a deal is not officially done, former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is set to become the Jaguars' fifth offensive coordinator since 2013 -- and third in three seasons. The Jaguars had reportedly interviewed Gruden, former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, and former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan last week for the open position.

Prior to spending 2014-2019 in Washington, Gruden served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2011-2013, helping Andy Dalton achieve some of his highest high's in the NFL and guiding the Bengals to the playoffs each season. Gruden reportedly interviewed for the Jaguars open head coaching position in 2013, but opted to return to Cincinnati.

Gruden's 35-49-1 record and one playoff appearance as a head coach is not too appealing to the naked eye; however, he was part of his brother, John's, staff that led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the 2002 Super Bowl. The Redskins lone playoff appearance under Gruden (2015) proved his resiliency as a head coach and leader, as incumbent starting quarterback Robert Griffin III was riddled by injuries and Kirk Cousins stepped in to break numerous team records.