ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a mid-round draft.

The trade gives the Jaguars more depth at running back with T.J. Yeldon as Leonard Fournette rehabs his injured hamstring.

Browns are getting back a mid-round draft from Jacksonville in exchange for RB Carlos Hyde, per source.



Browns want to get more playing time for rookie RB Nick Chubb. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

Browns are trading RB Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

