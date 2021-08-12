Report: Jaguars trade Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jaguars gave the former Browns linebacker a five-year contract in 2020. Multiple reports now say he is heading back to the AFC North

In a surprising move to many, the Jaguars are trading inside linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as first reported by Eric Dillard on Twitter. First Coast News has since confirmed the move with Jaguars team officials. The terms of compensation have not yet been announced or reported.

Schobert started all 16 games for the Jaguars in 2020, leading the team with three interceptions and tallying 141 tackles (6 TFL) and 2.5 sacks. In 77 career games, Schobert has 535 career tackles (21 TFL), 11 sacks and nine interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl with the Browns in 2017.

Schobert, of course, was signed by the previous Jaguars front office, led by former general manager Dave Caldwell. Schobert signed a five-year, $53M contract in March of 2020, $21.5M guaranteed with a $12M signing bonus. He is owed $7M in base salary this upcoming season. The Jaguars will, in theory, save that money, but be hit with a $2.4M dead money number.

Dave Caldwell missed on their eval of Schobert when they signed him to be a run-stopping ILB. He is an athletic LB who is pretty good in coverage, but Wilson is a more downhill and physical player -- the type of LB Caldwell and co. wanted to add. Just different types. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 13, 2021

The Trent Baalke and Urban Meyer regime signed fellow veteran linebacker Damien Wilson this off-season. Wilson and Schobert have been sharing rep's in Training Camp opposite Myles Jack. The Jaguars transitioned to a new, 3-4 defensive scheme this off-season under new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.