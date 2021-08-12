Report: Jaguars trade Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers

In a surprising move to many, the Jaguars are trading inside linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as first reported by Eric Dillard on Twitter. First Coast News has since confirmed the move with Jaguars team officials. The terms of compensation have not yet been announced or reported.
Schobert started all 16 games for the Jaguars in 2020, leading the team with three interceptions and tallying 141 tackles (6 TFL) and 2.5 sacks. In 77 career games, Schobert has 535 career tackles (21 TFL), 11 sacks and nine interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl with the Browns in 2017.
Schobert, of course, was signed by the previous Jaguars front office, led by former general manager Dave Caldwell. Schobert signed a five-year, $53M contract in March of 2020, $21.5M guaranteed with a $12M signing bonus. He is owed $7M in base salary this upcoming season. The Jaguars will, in theory, save that money, but be hit with a $2.4M dead money number.
The Trent Baalke and Urban Meyer regime signed fellow veteran linebacker Damien Wilson this off-season. Wilson and Schobert have been sharing rep's in Training Camp opposite Myles Jack. The Jaguars transitioned to a new, 3-4 defensive scheme this off-season under new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.
First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.