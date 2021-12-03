Report: Jaguars to re-sign offensive lineman Tyler Shatley

Signed by the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shatley has appeared in 94 games across seven seasons with 25 starts. That included 10 games one year ago. Shatley has started at both center and guard for the Jaguars, who are scheduled to bring center Brandon Linder, guard Andrew Norwell, and guard A.J. Cann back in 2021. All three offensive linemen have one year remaining on their current deals.