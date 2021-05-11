Report: Jaguars to play one home game in London in 2021

The Athletic is reporting that the NFL will play two games overseas, with the Jaguars serving as the home team for one of them.

While we won't know the entire, 2021 NFL schedule until Wednesday, May 12, The Athletic is reporting that there will be two games played across the pond in London. And the Jaguars, forever linked to London because of owner Shad Khan's ties in the U.K., will be one of the four teams taking part.

According to The Athletic, the Jaguars and Falcons will serve as the two, "home" teams in the NFL UK series; their opponents are to be determined, although there is speculation the Miami Dolphins could be the Jaguars' opponent. Both games will be played at Tottenham Football Club's stadium. The Jaguars most frequently have played at Wembley Stadium when they have played in London.

The NFL will not be playing any games in Mexico City due to continued, rising coronavirus cases in the country. The U.K. has largely been regarded as a success story for COVID-19 vaccinations; there were 58,909 cases in the U.K. on May 8 compared to 260,574 in Mexico.

Khan and head coach Urban Meyer were asked about the potential for a London game over the course of the past two months.

“I think really there’s no update. I think as soon as we have it, we’ll share with you," Khan told reporters during quarterback Trevor Lawrence's introductory press conference on April 30. "I’m not even sure if there’ll be games [in London], but May 12 is the schedule [release day]. Hopefully we’ll know a little bit before that.”