OFFICIAL: Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as head coach

The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl-winning, former-Eagles head coach as the seventh full-time head coach in team history.

At long last: the Jaguars' coaching search appears to have come to a halt.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Thursday night that Doug Pederson is set to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2018. He did not coach in 2021 after being fired by the Eagles following the 2020 season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement shortly thereafter, citing Pederson's previous experience and leadership skills as a contributing factor for the hire.

"I hope Doug can replicate that [Super Bowl] magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League," Khan said.

"It's exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less. Combine this with his acumen on the offensive side of the ball, and you have why I am proud to name Doug Pederson the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Pederson and the Jaguars' top brass met for a second interview earlier this week after initially meeting nearly five weeks earlier, during the first week the Jaguars were able to interview candidates. Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer on December 16, 2021.

Earlier in the day Thursday, another presumed leading candidate, Byron Leftwich, had announced he would soon be withdrawing his name from consideration for the position, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. Stroud followed that up by revealing that the team's decision to go with Pederson was part of why Leftwich was withdrawing his name.

Pederson led the Eagles from 2016-2020, taking over a team that was in shambles following the brief reign of head coach Chip Kelly. Under Pederson, the Eagles drafted quarterback Carson Wentz second-overall and proceeded to win the Super Bowl the following season (albeit under the direction of super sub quarterback Nick Foles). Pederson has a 42-37-1 record as an NFL head coach.

The former NFL quarterback served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He was the Eagles quarterback coach from 2011-2012.