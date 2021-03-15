Report: Jaguars set to bring Dawuane Smoot back on two-year deal

2017 third-rounder led Jacksonville in sacks during the 2020 season

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night that the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to bring back fifth-year defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot on a two-year deal. Smoot was set to become a free agent.

For better or worse, the Jaguars' 2017 third-round selection out of Illinois has played almost every position along the defensive line within a 4-3 scheme. He finally emerged as an edge rusher his third year with the team in 2019, registering six sacks and 17 tackles. He led the team with 5.5 sacks in 2020 and added a career-high 25 tackles and an eye-popping, 17 quarterback hits.

Playing along the interior of the defensive line of his rookie season, Smoot had 20 tackles; he did not register a sack until that break-out, third season.

The Jaguars agreed to terms with Roy Robertson-Harris earlier Monday as they continue to re-shape their defensive line. First-year head coach Urban Meyer stressed last week that the team would prioritize the trenches as they built the 2021 roster.

"I always believe you build your team around the defensive line and you move backward, so that’s what we’re going to do," he said. "The defensive line will be solidified first and then we move to the back of the defense and our defensive secondary needs to be revamped in a few spots."