Report: Jaguars restructure offensive lineman Andrew Norwell's contract

Norwell will now play on a one-year deal worth up to $12M. $9M is fully guaranteed. Norwell signed a five-year, $66.18M contract with Jacksonville in 2018. He was set to make $12M in 2021 and $13M in 2022. He has appeared in 40 games, all starts at left guard, since joining the Jaguars three years ago.

“He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached," Meyer said Tuesday. "He’s a guy that was the underdog when we got there at Ohio State. The offensive line at Ohio State was one of the worst in the Big 10, it became the best in the Big 10. He was a big part of it. I was not surprised to see him get a high free agency contract because he’s a grinder, he’s a worker, he’s a team guy, he’s a locker room guy. I see him being part of the Jaguars and I want him to be part of the Jaguars."