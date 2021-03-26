Report: Jaguars re-sign Josh Jones to a one-year deal

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars are set to re-sign yet another veteran from their 2020 roster, this time safety Josh Jones. Schefter's report comes courtesy of Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
The terms of the contract have not been disclosed at this time.
In his first season in Duval County, Jones started and appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, tallying 83 tackles and one interception. A former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, it was an up-and-down season for Jones, who missed three weeks in the middle of the season while on Injured Reserve.
The Jaguars signed former Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a four-year contract last week and also signed special teams ace and safety Rudy Ford. Safeties Jarrod Wilson, Daniel Thomas, Doug Middleton and Andrew Wingard also remain on the Jaguars' roster.