Report: Jaguars re-sign Josh Jones to a one-year deal

Fifth-year safety started 13 games for Jacksonville in 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars are set to re-sign yet another veteran from their 2020 roster, this time safety Josh Jones. Schefter's report comes courtesy of Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed at this time.

In his first season in Duval County, Jones started and appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, tallying 83 tackles and one interception. A former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, it was an up-and-down season for Jones, who missed three weeks in the middle of the season while on Injured Reserve.