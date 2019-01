JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Marrone is expected to hire Terry Robiskie as his running backs coach, according to several reports.

The 64 year old Robiskie has worked for the Raiders, Redskins, Browns, Dolphins and Falcons before former Jags head coach Mike Mularkey hired him as the Titan's offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Titans let Robiskie go last year and he joined the Bills as their wide receivers coach.