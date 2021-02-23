Report: Jaguars expected to decline team option on tight end Tyler Eifert

The Jaguars are remodeling their tight end room. Again.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to decline veteran Tyler Eifert's team option for 2021. Eifert inked a two-year deal last spring with the Jaguars. He was to earn just shy of $5M this upcoming season.
In 15 games for Jacksonville, Eifert caught 36 passes on 60 targets with two touchdowns. He came to Jacksonville to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, who has since been shown the door in the wake of Urban Meyer's regime change.
Veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy is also an impending free agent. That leaves the Jaguars' tight end room as follows: Josh Oliver (four total career games), Tyler Davis (eight career games; still without a career catch), Eric Saubert (four games, three catches with the Jaguars) and former undrafted free agent Ben Ellefson (seven games, one catch).