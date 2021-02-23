Report: Jaguars expected to decline team option on tight end Tyler Eifert

Eifert appeared in 15 games and caught 36 passes in his lone season in Jacksonville

The Jaguars are remodeling their tight end room. Again.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to decline veteran Tyler Eifert's team option for 2021. Eifert inked a two-year deal last spring with the Jaguars. He was to earn just shy of $5M this upcoming season.

The #Jaguars are expected to decline the team option for TE Tyler Eifert’s contract, source said. He was to earn a little under $5M for 2021, but now he’ll be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

In 15 games for Jacksonville, Eifert caught 36 passes on 60 targets with two touchdowns. He came to Jacksonville to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, who has since been shown the door in the wake of Urban Meyer's regime change.