The Jacksonville Jaguars are declining Leonard Fournette’s 5th-year option, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This isn’t surprising when you consider the team has been actively trying to trade Fournette this offseason.

The fifth-year option was guaranteed for injury only and wouldn’t have prevented them from negotiating a contract extension in the coming months. It was projected to cost them more than $8,000,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars selected Fournette fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2019 Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards to go along with 76 receptions for 522 yards receiving and three total touchdowns