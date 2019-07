JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars reported to training camp this morning for meetings before practice begins on Thursday. The team is still without pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue who is holding out until a new deal with the Jaguars is done. Reports that Jacksonville offered Yannick a short term deal worth $19 million a year.

The potential offer would make him the 4th highest paid player for his position. Yannick is 24 years old and has 29.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the Jaguars.