Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaq Griffin: a winning combination for Jacksonville

We knew the St. Petersburg natives & childhood friends were big signings. But their drive and dedication has impressed Urban Meyer, could be key to Jaguars' success

The Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaq Griffin know a thing or two about success -- and not just because they played previously for the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Or because Jenkins played for the University of Miami and Griffin at the University of Central Florida.

"We won a lot of championships. We went to a lot of championships. We did a lot of winning back in the day," Jenkins told First Coast News Wednesday. "And we plan on carrying that torch over to here."

Jenkins and Griffin were teammates on the Lakewood Junior Spartans when they were seven-years old. The story of their reunion became a fan-favorite following their near simultaneous free-agent signings with the Jaguars in March.

But it's more than just a feel-good story. It speaks to the culture Jenkins and Griffin hope to bring to Jacksonville.

"Florida football around the United States is just the best -- I might be biased, but I mean," Jenkins said with a smile. "I just want to get [the Jaguars] playing how 'Florida football' should be played. That mentality -- that dog-like mentality.

"I want to re-create that feeling I had growing up."

Jenkins and Griffin are already creating it on-and-off the field. They've raised the level of competition and intensity in the secondary instantly. They've led the defensive backs and safeties in a new tradition: waiting to take the practice field until everyone has arrived at practice ("you never take the field alone! Why would you for practice?" Jenkins explained). They're the first to grab the microphone and pump up young fans visiting practice.

Seen this the last five days but first time seeing it up close. #Jaguars defensive backs, safeties do not take the field until they’re all together.



That’s #DUUUVAL ALL TOGETHER at its finest ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6WwYDB5oGE — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 3, 2021

"A-plus, A-plus with those two," head coach Urban Meyer added. "It's every day. That's every day with those two."

"We said we were going to come in and work. I understand what the numbers look like on paper. [Shaq] may have gotten this contract or I got whatever contract -- or whatever. But at the end of the day, I have to come in and earn these guys' respect," Jenkins explained. "I have to come in and do what I need to do every single day. If I'm going to go and hold another guy accountable, then I need to be on my stuff. I need to be everything I need to be doing."

It's values and principles that go back to those Lakewood Junior Spartans days. It's the reason Jenkins and Griffin have remained close all these years later.

"Hats off to our [youth] coaches. Coach Decky -- he did a really good job of molding us into young men," the fifth-year safety said.

"When you come from the same place and you're at the level like we are (the NFL) -- it's important to keep that connection, that relationship."