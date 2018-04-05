As last weekend's draft neared its closing point, cornerback Quenton Meeks considered his options.

While he had always dreamed of being drafted, Meeks realized that finding the right fit was more important than going to a random opportunity as a seventh-round flier. As it turned out, he had a certain spot in mind when it came time for undrafted free agency: Jacksonville.

Meeks has several connections to the Jacksonville area. His father, Ron, was a standout at Robert E. Lee High School in the 1970s.

The elder Meeks eventually went on to have college and Canadian Football League careers as a player before becoming a notable defensive assistant in the NFL. Ron was given a key to the City of Jacksonville after winning a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts as a defensive coordinator in 2007.

"When [my dad] found out where I was going, he was definitely excited," Meeks said during a phone conversation with First Coast News on Friday.

The undrafted rookie still has family in Jacksonville, including his grandmother. His late grandfather was among the first season-ticket holders for the Jaguars.

"Just knowing that I'll be able to play on the team where my grandfather was one of the first season-ticket holders, it's going to be really special to me," Meeks said. "Everything happens for a reason, I truly do believe that."

Along with his family familiarity, Meeks was drawn to Jacksonville by Jaguars defensive backs coach Perry Fewell. The pair met at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year and hit it off.

The Jaguars, Meeks said, had the defensive back prospect rated higher than any other NFL team entering the selection process.

"I feel like I'm going to a place where a position coach really believes in me and really wants me," Meeks said. "That's all I could really ask for, is to go to a place that really believes in me, believes in my ability and what I can do for the team."

Some media pundits were surprised to see Meeks go undrafted. He had left school early after his junior season due to his standout three-year tenure at Stanford. He played both outside cornerback positions and also spent time in the slot as the nickel back.

Meeks was a playmaker at the college level. He produced seven interceptions in three seasons at Stanford. He attributes his ball-skill prowess to his time in high school, where he played baseball and starred on the football team as a wide receiver.

Meeks was recruited by Stanford, Washington and Washington State as a wide receiver. However, he decided to go the cornerback route at Stanford instead.

"It was interesting because I love having the ball in my hands, I love being a playmaker, I have my whole life so it was hard to go away from the offensive side of the ball," Meeks said.

"I felt like I had more upside on the defensive side of the ball with my dad being a longtime defensive coach. I knew he could give me some advice and tips as I [went] along in my career."

At 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, Meeks fits the profile of a bigger cornerback.

He is physical in coverage and eager for contact against the run. He molds his game after current San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Much like Meeks, Sherman went to Stanford and was recruited as a wide receiver. The two speak frequently and Sherman is quick to offer up advice to his younger friend.

With Meeks moving to a scheme similar to the one Sherman played in during his time in Seattle, the rookie will only benefit from the veteran's insight.

In Jacksonville, Meeks will also receive tips from Pro Bowl cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. The young cornerback is looking forward to interacting with his accomplished new teammates.

"I have two really great mentors to learn from, along with the rest of the guys in that secondary," Meeks said.

Meeks prides himself on his work ethic. As the son of an NFL coach, he understands the grind of being a professional athlete.

Growing up, Meeks was surrounded by the likes of Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison, Cam Newton and DeAngelo Williams. He has seen how successful players operate and plans on following suit.

"You see how much work it really takes to be an NFL player," Meeks said, regarding his time spent around the league as a child.

"A lot of people just see what [takes place] on Sundays and guys just running around and having fun, but when you go to these practices, you go and you see their weightlifting, you realize it's hard work."

The undrafted free agent knows he will need to prove himself early on to make the Jaguars' final roster. He plans to overcome the challenges associated with being overlooked.

"I think I've got a good shot to make the team but I've got to earn it first," Meeks said. "There are no guarantees in this league and I thought it was guaranteed [for] me being drafted and that didn't happen, so I know I'm going to have to come in and bust my tail."

