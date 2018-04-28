The Jaguars added seven new players during this weekend's NFL Draft. As with every year, the new prospects will shake up Jacksonville's depth chart.
Below is our projected depth chart for the Jaguars following the draft:
QB: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee
RB: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Brandon Wilds, Tim Cook
FB: Tommy Bohanon, Hunter Dimick
WR: Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Allen Lazard, Tevaun Smith
WR: Donte Moncrief, DJ Chark, Shane Wynn, Lamar Atkins, Dorren Miller
Slot: Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens, Rashad Greene
TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack, David Grinnage
LT: Cam Robinson, Josh Wells, KC McDermott
LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Reed, Josh Walker
C: Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley
RG: A.J. Cann, Brandon Thomas, Avery Gennesy, Tony Adams
RT: Jermey Parnell, Will Richardson, Will Poehls
DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler, Lerentee McCray, Carroll Phillips
DT (3T): Malik Jackson, Taven Bryan, Michael Bennett, Mike Hughes, Lyndon Johnson
NT: Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Eli Ankou
DE: Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Kapron Lewis-Moore
WILL: Telvin Smith, Donald Payne, Andrew Motuapuaka
MLB: Myles Jack, Brooks Ellis, Reggie Hunter
SAM: Blair Brown, Leon Jacobs, Deon King, Darius Jackson
CB: Jalen Ramsey, Jalen Myrick, Sammy Seamster. Tre' Herndon
Nickel: D.J. Hayden, Dexter McDougle, Dee Delaney
FS: Tashaun Gipson, Cody Davis, Don Carey, Charlie Miller, C.J. Reavis
SS: Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson
CB: A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon, Quenton Meeks
K: Josh Lambo
P: Logan Cooke
LS: Carson Tinker, Colin Holba
