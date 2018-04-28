The Jaguars added seven new players during this weekend's NFL Draft. As with every year, the new prospects will shake up Jacksonville's depth chart.

Below is our projected depth chart for the Jaguars following the draft:

QB: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee

RB: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Brandon Wilds, Tim Cook

FB: Tommy Bohanon, Hunter Dimick

WR: Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Allen Lazard, Tevaun Smith

WR: Donte Moncrief, DJ Chark, Shane Wynn, Lamar Atkins, Dorren Miller

Slot: Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens, Rashad Greene

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack, David Grinnage

LT: Cam Robinson, Josh Wells, KC McDermott

LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Reed, Josh Walker

C: Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley

RG: A.J. Cann, Brandon Thomas, Avery Gennesy, Tony Adams

RT: Jermey Parnell, Will Richardson, Will Poehls

DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler, Lerentee McCray, Carroll Phillips

DT (3T): Malik Jackson, Taven Bryan, Michael Bennett, Mike Hughes, Lyndon Johnson

NT: Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Eli Ankou

DE: Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Kapron Lewis-Moore

WILL: Telvin Smith, Donald Payne, Andrew Motuapuaka

MLB: Myles Jack, Brooks Ellis, Reggie Hunter

SAM: Blair Brown, Leon Jacobs, Deon King, Darius Jackson

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Jalen Myrick, Sammy Seamster. Tre' Herndon

Nickel: D.J. Hayden, Dexter McDougle, Dee Delaney

FS: Tashaun Gipson, Cody Davis, Don Carey, Charlie Miller, C.J. Reavis

SS: Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson

CB: A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon, Quenton Meeks

K: Josh Lambo

P: Logan Cooke

LS: Carson Tinker, Colin Holba

