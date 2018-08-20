Following his team's 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed the media on Monday to discuss the fallout of the game. Marrone fielded questions regarding individual player performance, gave injury updates and addressed the new helmet rule.

Below are five takeaways from Marrone's Monday press conference:

1. Marrone plans to be proactive regarding his concerns with the new NFL helmet rule.

"First of all, the league is not going to ask me. This is what I really feel, and I will say it again. I do have strong opinions. I do. But I really feel – and I’m being honest – that if I have strong opinions, I’ll call the league. Or I will write the league. Or I will call. I think that’s really the fair way, no different than if they had a problem with something I say. I would hope they would call me first rather than putting it out there to the media. I do have some thoughts. Those thoughts will be conveyed, and I do not know what will happen after that, but I’m going to be a little assertive on this end and try to get something.”

Kaye's Take: Marrone has made it clear that he plans to seek clarification on the polarizing new helmet rules. The Jaguars were flagged multiple times for leading with their helmet against the Vikings, with cornerback A.J. Bouye being penalized for what he thought was an acceptable tackle by NFL standards. Obviously, the first preseason to feature a new rule will serve as the test period for the upcoming regular season and beyond. Marrone has the ability to send plays to the league office when he wants clarification on the thought process of the ruling.

2. Marrone has been impressed with backup running back T.J. Yeldon this summer.

“He has always been good. I think he is more explosive. He’s stronger. He’s elusive. I think he can carry a load of carries. I just think he has done a nice job. I really do.”

Kaye's Take: Yeldon is entering a contract year and his final season in Jacksonville could be approaching. If the former second-round pick wants to stay with the Jaguars or cash in elsewhere, he will need to have a strong season behind Leonard Fournette. Against the Vikings, Yeldon produced 112 total yards. Saturday's performance and the running back's production during training camp have made Marrone confident in Yeldon.

3. Third-round rookie Ronnie Harrison impressed the coaching staff with his performance against the Vikings.

“It was good. As a former player, when you go to bed the night before a game, you kind of have in your mind what is going to happen. You like to say, ‘Hey, everyone has to have the mindset that when they come to the stadium, they’re going. They are going to be starting right off the bat.’ Yes, that’s your goal. But in reality, I think that’s something that does not happen. I think that all of a sudden you show up there and you’re like, ‘Hey, we just threw you a curve ball. You’re ready to go, you’re out there.’ Now you have a short amount of time to go and get ready. Maybe that’s good. Maybe you don’t put that much thought into it. Maybe the night before you put so much thought into it, you create a greater anxiety. I don’t know. You would have to ask him [Harrison]. But he went out there, had good hits, jarred the ball loose and played extremely well. It was probably everything we were looking for when we drafted him. Is there room to improve? Of course, there is. There always is. But I thought he did a nice job from how he handled himself, calls, what he was doing. He did a good job.”

Kaye's Take: The Jaguars put a lot on Harrison's plate at the last minute on Saturday. As Marrone said, the lack of notice may have actually helped the rookie against the Vikings. Marrone gave Harrison high praise during his press conference, inferring that the rookie played his role well in place of starter Tashaun Gipson. Given Harrison's production against Minnesota, the Jaguars could attempt to put him on the field more during the regular season.

4. Center Brandon Linder probably avoided a major injury.

"I just think he’s sore, and I think we’re going to be smart. I’m not going to try to rush him back, push [him] back. We’ll see how he is day-to-day. I’m going to make sure [he is fine] like I would with any player. I’m just not going to do anything stupid.”

Kaye's Take: The Jaguars will be cautious with their starting center. Linder suffered his knee injury during the team's touchdown-scoring drive in the first half. Backup Tyler Shatley has proven to be reliable, so rushing Linder back makes little sense. The Jaguars have dealt with a lot of injuries along the offensive line during training camp, so taking precautions is logical.

5. Marrone feels that the versatility at wide receiver will help the Jaguars.

“I feel good. There is a lot of versatility in those guys. A lot of those guys play all different positions. That obviously helps us.”

Kaye's Take: The Jaguars have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position, but on the surface, there is a lack of clarity when it comes to roles. The Jaguars clearly feel that shuffling the deck at the position is a positive and not a negative for the offense. Between Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief, the Jaguars should still be able to field a strong support system around quarterback Blake Bortles.

