JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed the media for the first time since the team trimmed its roster down to the league-mandated 53-man limit. Marrone fielded questions about the roster, the 10-man practice squad and the Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.

Here are five takeaways from Marrone's first press conference of the 2018 regular season:

1. Marrone wants the entire offense - specifically quarterback Blake Bortles - to limit turnovers.

“Zero turnovers. I mean really, and I say that with anyone on our team that touches the football. That’s the one thing that is the biggest cause of winning and losing games. I think that we talk about ball security and that’s not just for a quarterback, but for our receivers, our tight ends, running backs, all the time. When you turn the ball over, it’s hard to win football games.”

Kaye's Take: Bortles has lowered his interception numbers over the last two years. He went from throwing a career-high 18 interceptions in 2015 to producing 16 in 2016 and 13 last season. The Jaguars want him to continue to hold on to the football. With the downward trend gaining momentum, the Jaguars should be in solid shape this year. However, his three interceptions in the preseason could lead some to be concerned.

2. The Jaguars feel very comfortable with their running back numbers at this point.

“It’s a normal amount in the league, three and one on the practice squad. It’s pretty much standard. You know I don’t really worry about the numbers per se as long as we have enough people for what I think you’re going to have to play. We’re trying to make sure we put the 53 best players on the roster for us, for us to go play.”

Kaye's Take: The Jaguars only kept three running backs on the active roster following final cuts. While Leonard Fournette is the workhorse, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant form a strong rotational duo. However, with the Jaguars' massive emphasis on the running game, it was a bit surprising to see them avoid keeping four backs on the depth chart. The team decided to keep that fourth back on the practice squad with Brandon Wilds. The running back numbers will only matter if the team has injuries at the position. The Jaguars are clearly not concerned about a lack of durability.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

3. Marrone is focused on the Giants' game film instead of his coaching staff's ties to New York.

“It’s been normal this week. The same stuff that we did last year against all of our opponents are really the same things that we’re doing this year. We don’t have any insight.”

“No, we’re just going by what we’re really seeing on the film. I think it’s tough. They’ve been out of there for a while and the schematics have changed and things are different. Like how we pick the team, we just try to see what we have on tape and do the best job we can.”

Kaye's Take: Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell all won at least one Super Bowl with the New York Giants. The trio also has an expansive knowledge of Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Still, Marrone said the team plans to focus on the Giants' game film, as new head coach Pat Shurmur has switched up the offense since the trio's departure. While it's important to adapt to new looks, it would be foolish not to speak with Coughlin, Flaherty and Fewell about Manning's habits in the pocket.

4. Marrone really liked what he saw from undrafted cornerback Tre Herndon during training camp and the preseason.

“I think he’s a great story. For Tre, I really didn’t know much about him, honestly, when we first acquired him. I saw a little tape. You bring him on and we had a lot of people that we felt very comfortable with in the back end. It’s like everything else. Every time he had an opportunity he showed up. Then all of a sudden he started showing up on special teams. Then we wanted to see him against better competition and we were able to do that when we practiced against Minnesota and playing in games and playing against our own team. He just kept coming out. It’s funny; it’s like with [Keelan] Cole last year, if you’re on the sideline with the players and Tre would make a play or like last year Cole would make a play, you see a lot of the veteran guys say, ‘That guy can play. That guy can play.’ I have always said it before, I think players know and he has worked extremely hard. He’s very humble, he’s very bright. A very bright kid. It’s one of those stories where, what happened? Why didn’t this kid get drafted? Like I say in the beginning of the year, I don’t really care how you are in this room, whether you were drafted or a free agent or whatever it is, but at this point on you are going to have to earn your way onto this team. He did a hell of a job.”

Kaye's Take: Herndon was the lone undrafted free agent to make the Jaguars' initial 53-man roster this season. While he was an under-the-radar addition in May, Herndon stood out early on as a versatile defensive back. He produced several pass breakups in practice against some of the Jaguars' top receiving threats and displayed the ability to handle the nickel corner spot on defense. Herndon was able to lock up a roster spot through special teams as well. As a gunner, Herndon made his way down the field like a rock being launched from a slingshot.

5. Marrone continues to back his current wide receiver group.

“I like the guys that we have. They’re going to have to do that for us to be successful, whether it’s down the field, whether it’s blocking, whether it’s intermediate routes. They are going to have to stay fresh. They’re going to have to do a heck of a job. People are going to challenge them, and we’re ready for those guys to step up. They’ve put a lot of work in.”

Kaye's Take: The Jaguars will move forward with the starting trio of Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell will also look to carve out roles for DJ Chark and Rashad Greene.

The Jaguars had always planned to use a heavy rotation at wide receiver, even before the team lost Marqise Lee to a season-ending knee injury. Of the group, Cole seems to be the most likely to emerge as the top option in the passing game, while Moncrief and Westbrook will pace the group based on matchups.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV