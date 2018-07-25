On his 54th birthday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed the media for the first time since the conclusion of the offseason program in June. Marrone offered his typical mix of story-telling, humor and grit during Wednesday's press conference, answering a dozen questions to start his second training camp at the helm.

While there were a few "no duh" moments during the 18-minute back-and-forth, Marrone also gave a sneak peek into his training camp process. Marrone provided a glimpse of what coaches, players and spectators can expect from training camp.

1. Marrone is nowhere near content and probably never will be.

“I’m always trying to get better. It is very simple for me. Winning and losing – all of those battles – I think any time you lose, you feel disappointed. Any time you win, you are looking to say to yourself, ‘Okay, what could I have done better? How do I move forward?’ I think it is just human nature. If you and I were playing a game right now and we were tossing pennies to the curb, which I did as a little kid and would probably beat your butt in … I still practice it a little bit in case I ever go back home. (laughter) My point is that if I did lose that, I would be upset. If I went out on the day fishing and I did not catch any fish, I would be pissed off. I think it is the same thing. In my mind, I have each day of what I want to go out and accomplish as a team and when it doesn’t happen, obviously, I am disappointed and the first person I look at is myself and what could I have done better.”

Kaye's Take: The AFC Championship Game run of last season has done little to quench Marrone's thirst for greater things. The Jaguars head coach doesn't believe in enjoying the moment, as he doesn't want to be content or excited about his team's product until the ultimate goal is met (Editors Notes: the initials are S.B.). Marrone comes from the old-school mold and his outlook worked very well last season.

2. Marrone believes in the grind of the long days of training camp.

“I would use the word ‘grind.’ It’s a grind. We talk about coaching stamina, player stamina and how to keep that focus for that long a period of time. You are talking about starting a day at 7 a.m. and by the time you are ending the day, it is about 9 o’clock at night. Really, you are going through a lot of different things. Not just football, but in the classroom, out on the field, in the weight room, in the training room, nutrition. All of that stuff is going on. It is a time for us to be together. I think it is an important time. I think it is one of the most important times to get to know your teammates, get to compete and do those things. I have always looked at it as a sacred part of how we train and what we do. For a lack of a better team, it is kind of that bunker type of mentality when you are in training camp. I think that once training camp breaks, you get a little bit more free time, but you hope that you built the right foundation for it to carry over once you break camp.”

Kaye's Take: Training camp is probably the longest part of the year for players and coaches (and media). It's filled with long days and very few breaks in between. The lack of leisure can lead to bounding, chemistry and improvement. Well, that's the idea at least.

3. Marrone is fine with his players complaining about the intensity of training camp.

“My philosophy has always been that I like a little grumbling, to be honest with you. I think that if you don’t have … If there is not a little bit of grumbling, then maybe you are not doing the right thing. I really believe that. That goes back to making sure that we are being uncomfortable. I believe that. I don’t put words like “grueling” or “grinding” because obviously a lot of us have played before and been through tougher situations. I think the players understand … I think the ones that have been here can kind of understand what it is going to be. But they understand why. I think that is the most important thing. I think people get into what is tough. What is this? What are you trying to do? It wasn’t like I was trying to shock a team or do something different. It is just my philosophy of what I believe that you need to do to get ready to play this game and play it at a high level. We want to be able to play it at the highest level that we can.”

Kaye's Take: This falls into the mindset of "nothing easy is worth doing." The no pain, no gain attitude from Marrone is unsurprising as he wants the team to overcome the adversity of a physically draining training camp. The idea is that overcoming those obstacles will make the team better when it matters the most.

4. The contact in training camp will play a key role in determining players' potential.

“Contact is a big part of the game. I think that’s something we talk about with – you have to watch what you’re doing from a standpoint of how much you want to do with the players. You play the game of football and there’s contact involved so you want to evaluate players if they can have contact or not. It’s a bigger part to me because we just went through OTAs and minicamp where you don’t have contact, so you don’t want to be misled either way, in thinking this guy is going to be great or I don’t know. I think what happens a lot of times is someone that you’re not feeling good about before steps up with contact and someone you’re feeling good about might step down. I don’t think you can see it right away. I think that’s why you have to have those days of contact, see how you go against each other, see how you go against other people. That’s why the preseason is big. That’s why sometimes I challenge the coaches and sometimes I challenge myself that when we start out, I try to move people around. I try to switch it up at times just to see how they do against other matchups. One of the problems that can come in camp is if I’m in camp and I’m playing against a certain player each and every day, maybe I don’t match up well with that player and he’s going to win a little bit more, then the coaches are down. If I go against five or six other players and I’m dominating those players, you may lose that if you don’t have that movement in what you’re doing in putting together different matchups.”

Kaye's Take: Marrone has said in the past that he doesn't view organized team activities as practices. The lack of contact leads to a lot of gray area in evaluating the team's talent. Positions like running back, linebacker and safety - along with both lines - need to be tested with pads on. The contact should also add a competitive edge as well.

5. Marrone knows just as much as we do about Marcell Dareus' legal issues.

“It’s a civil situation. I know just as much as everyone else here, know what’s been written. It’s in litigation right now, so we’re just going to see what goes on with that and go from there. He’ll be playing and practicing.”

Kaye's Take: Dareus is facing two civil suits. Unlike Dante Fowler's off-the-field issues of last year, Dareus isn't facing criminal charges, so information is limited at this point.

More News and Notes

- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey announced that he and his girlfriend, Bre, welcomed their baby daughter, Breelyn, into this world (ironically Marrone's birthday as well) on Wednesday. Due to the birth, Ramsey was absent from training camp's first day but he will return once he gets his newly expanded family settled.

- The Jaguars signed a multi-year agreement with Tico Sports to produce a Spanish language broadcast of their games beginning with the 2018 season. Tico Sports will air games on WBOB 600 AM and 101.1 FM, the team’s Jacksonville flagship Spanish radio partner and on 107.3 Solos Exitos in Orlando.

- Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (left shoulder) and tight end David Grinnage (left knee) were officially placed on the active physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Both players can be activated at any point during training camp and the preseason. If they remain on the PUP list by the start of the season, they will miss the first six games. Fowler has already been suspended for Week 1's matchup against the New York Giants.

Marrone said Fowler will be rehabbing his shoulder on the field during training camp. Grinnage suffered his knee injury during his running test last week. Undrafted rookie offensive tackle Brandon Smith was placed on the non-football injury list with a cut that the team is waiting to heal before sending him back onto the field.

