While the Jaguars have a fully healthy roster in Week 1, the New York Giants weren't so lucky.

On Friday, both teams released their final injury reports for the season opener in the Meadowlands. The Jaguars' injury list was left blank, while the Giants had a notable name listed as "OUT" for the game.

Starting outside linebacker Olivier Vernon missed the entire week of practice due to an ankle injury. He will not play against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Vernon is the Giants' top pass rusher on the roster. Over the last two seasons, Vernon has produced 14.5 sacks for New York. While the team switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense this offseason, Vernon was still expected to play at a very high level.

With Vernon out of the lineup, his spot will likely be replaced by the likes of former Pro Bowl linebacker Connor Barwin and rookie Lorenzo Carter. Barwin signed with the Giants this offseason after spending one year with the Los Angeles Rams. During his lone year in Los Angeles, Barwin produced 34 tackles and five sacks. Prior to joining the Rams, Barwin starred on the Philadelphia Eagles' defense for four seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

Carter was selected in the third round of this year's draft by New York. The former Georgia Bulldog produced 14 sacks during his college career. He previously battled with Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson when the two were in the SEC.

"He does a really good job of using his length," Robinson said about Carter's pass-rushing prowess on Wednesday. "He's a really athletic guy. He kind of bendy and wiry, so it'll be a really good challenge."

The Jaguars should be able to handle the Giants pass rush on Sunday. Last season, the line gave up just 24 sacks, which was the lowest total in franchise history.

The Giants will start Kareem Martin on the opposite side of Vernon's spot. Martin is in his first season with the Giants but played under defensive coordinator James Bettcher in Arizona. During his four seasons with the Cardinals, Martin produced just 4.5 sacks.

Along with Vernon, the Giants will also miss fellow linebacker Tae Davis (hamstring). The rookie was signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

