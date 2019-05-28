Nick Foles was not in attendance at Tuesday's fourth, OTA work-out due to personal reasons, per Jaguars PR. Foles is in communication with the team, but there is no timetable for his return.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family, and he knows like anyone else that we’re here for him," head coach Doug Marrone said at his availability prior to the start of Tuesday's practice. "The football part, we’ll just figure that out."

Foles signed a four-year, $88-million contract this off-season with the Jaguars. He previously spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to the playoffs in both years and a Super Bowl title in 2017-2018.

Second-year players Alex McGough and Tanner Lee, both vying for the back-up quarterback position, split the bulk of the first team rep's at Tuesday's practice, along with 2019 draftee Gardner Minshew. Marrone confirmed the plan is to continue to rotate all three quarterbacks with the first team during Foles' absence.

The Jaguars will hold OTA work-out's Thursday, May 30 and June 1. They return to the field June 3-4 and June 6-7.