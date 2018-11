Kickoff for the Jaguars Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 18 has been flexed by the NFL.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m., will now be a 1 p.m. kickoff at TIAA Bank Field.

