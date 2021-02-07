NFL fines Jaguars, Urban Meyer for OTA violations

The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and head coach Urban Meyer incurred a $100,000 penalty.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer are one of three NFL teams and coaches penalized by the league for violations during organized team activities.

Last month, the NFL's players association executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a conference call that one team had been penalized by the league for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement's rules governing offseason work.

Smith also said that reports of other possible violations were also under investigation and it appears that other teams are also facing penalties from the league.

According to the report, the Jaguars were fined $200,000 and head coach Urban Meyer incurred a $100,000 penalty.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys were each fined $100,000. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy were each fined $50,000.