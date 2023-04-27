NFL Draft 2023 | Jacksonville Jaguars, How to watch, start time, draft order, latest mock draft

NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. on WJXX ABC25. First Coast News' Ready to Roar draft special starts at 7 p.m. with Sports Director Chris Porter live at Daily's Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2023 NFL draft is here, and the Locked on Podcast Network has you covered with up-to-date information on the latest projections, mock drafts, rumors, betting odds, and more as all 32 NFL clubs look to bolster their chances of winning the Super Bowl in February.

The action will start at 7 p.m. on WJXX ABC25 with full Jacksonville Jaguars coverage with Sports Director Chris Porter and the First Coast News sports team's Ready to Roar Draft Special LIVE from Daily's Place.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 1 (Round 1)

Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Watch: WJXX ABC25 First Coast News

NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: WJXX ABC25 First Coast News

NFL Draft Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

Watch: WJXX ABC25 First Coast News

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Union Station (Kansas City, MO)

2023 NFL Draft Order (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles