Gamble, Stamper officially added to Jaguars' front office

Former 49ers Assistant GM, Ohio State personnel staffer & Florida linebacker are latest additions to Urban Meyer, Trent Baalke's Jaguars

After finalizing their coaching staff for the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced two additions to their personnel department Monday. Veteran NFL executive Tom Gamble will assume the role of Senior Personnel Executive, assisting his former colleague with the 49ers-turned-Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Meanwhile, Ryan Stamper, the former Florida Gators stand-out and a Jacksonville native, will be the Jaguars' Director of Player Assessment. Stamper most recently worked with Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State, where he served as Assistant Athletic Director for Player Development.

Gamble brings 30 years of executive experience to Jacksonville, most recently serving as a GM in the Canadian Football League. He served as Baalke's Assistant General Manager in San Francisco in 2016 and a senior personnel executive in 2015. He was the 49ers Director Player Personnel from 2010-2012, with a stint in the Philadelphia Eagles front office in between. Across his 30 years of experience, Gamble has produced 12 playoff teams: five with the Indianapolis Colts, five with the Eagles and two with the 49ers.

Stamper spent nine seasons in Columbus, Ohio, overseeing player assessment and development. He was most renown for his "Real Life Wednesday" program at Ohio State, while also helping players gain internships, job shadowing opportunities and other community service initiatives. Stamper was a two-time captain and two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll during his time at the University of Florida, where he played linebacker. The Jacksonville native is a graduate of First Coast High School.