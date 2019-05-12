Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack will be placed on Injured Reserve today, effectively ending his 2019 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport. Up until he missed last week's loss to Tampa, Jack had started at middle linebacker for Jacksonville every game the last two seasons, and had never missed a game in his career.

Prior to missing Sunday's game, Jack had recorded a team-leading 66 tackles (three for loss), two quarterback hits and one interception. The Jaguars run-defense has continued to struggle even with Jack on the field, allowing over 200-plus rushing yards against the Texans, Colts and Titans -- all divisional foes. The Jaguars lost each of those games by 20-plus points.

Jacksonville signed Jack to a four-year, $57-million contract extension on August 31, 2019. That made him the third-highest paid middle linebacker in the NFL.

The Jaguars placed fellow linebacker Najee Goode on the Injured Reserve last week, meaning the Jaguars are now down to five linebackers: rookie Quincy Williams, free agent signee Jake Ryan (coming off an ACL tear), Leon Jacobs, Donald Payne and Austin Calitro. Payne played the bulk of the snaps at middle linebacker in last week's loss to the Buccaneers.

Jack’s right knee was surgically repaired during his time at UCLA, an injury that many believe is what caused him to slide in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Jaguars in the second-round. There were concerns following this injury that cartilage and bone in that right knee had begun to separate, creating what medical professionals consider “an osteochondral defect,” according to the a separate report from Rapoport in 2016.