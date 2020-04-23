Being invited to the NFL Draft is a once in a lifetime experience.

Every year we focus so closely on the prospects that we forget about the parents.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack's mother, La Sonjia, remembers how she felt after she heard her son's name called at the 2016 NFL Draft, which was held in her hometown of Chicago.

Myles’ dream of being invited to the NFL Draft started when he 6 years old while playing Pop Warner football. That was also around the same time when Myles and his mom began watching the Draft together. It became a family tradition.

”It was always apart of us, and then to actually be there, that was absolutely fabulous," LaSonjia Jack said.

But La Sonjia says it’s the lead up to the NFL Draft that, for a parent, can be emotionally overwhelming.

“We get out the car and it's the red carpet. And literally, I thought I was going to burst out in tears. Because then it was like this is happening. This is real. Fans were screaming 'Myles Jack, we love you! We love you!' and that's when I was like 'you know what, he did it,'" she said.

Her advice for the prospects parents draft night and beyond.

“Tell them to stay focused, be patient and overall, enjoy the experience," La Sonjia said.