Myles Jack among Jaguars who won't play against Dolphins in London

The veteran linebacker and team captain suffered a back and oblique injury against the Titans in Week Five

Just 26 members of the Jaguars' active 53-man roster have played in London before. An even smaller percentage have made the trip as a member of the Jaguars.

Myles Jack, the only player among those 26 players to have made four trips to London -- all with the Jaguars -- is now not traveling with the team and won't play in Jacksonville's Week Six showdown in the U.K. with the Miami Dolphins (1-5). Jack suffered a back injury on Sunday against the Titans; head coach Urban Meyer later explained it is an oblique injury for the sixth-year linebacker.

In addition to Jack, recently-signed back-up offensive lineman Rashaan Coward (ankle) won't make the trip to London.

Offensive linemen Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley, both expected to start with AJ Cann and Brandon Linder on the Reserve/Injured List, were also Limited this week during practice. Rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) both missed the Jaguars' loss to the Titans with injuries. Both are expected to make the trip to London, but both were Limited in practice this week.

The Dolphins have their fair share of injuries, too. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has not practiced all week with shoulder and groin injuries, and neither has wide receiver DeVante Parker due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. Fellow wide receiver Preston Williams was abruptly Limited on Thursday with a groin injury and his status for Sunday's game is unknown. Howard's counterpart in the secondary, Pro Bowler Byron Jones, was also Limited this week with an Achiles injury. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, only designated-to-return from the Reserve/Injured List this week with a rib injury, has reportedly been a full participant.

Both the Jaguars and Dolphins will practice upon arrival in the U.K. A final injury list ahead of Sunday's game will be released following those practices.