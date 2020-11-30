Five candidates to be the next Jaguars general manager

It's the Monday Morning After... and it's officially time to start talking about 2021

(Not gonna lie: after the 2020 we have all had both on-and-off the field, it felt cleansing to write that sub-title)

But the time has indeed come. No more speculation: Shad Khan fired Dave Caldwell Sunday, one of only two general managers Khan has had for his nine year, 101-loss tenure as Jaguars owner. To use Khan's own words, the Jaguars' "football operation needs new leadership."

So on this, the Monday Morning After, let's take a look at some possible, viable (*smirks*) candidates to be the next Jaguars' general manager.

1. Mike Borgonzi

Kansas City Chiefs, Director of Player Personnel

There's a funny thing about winning: it tends to open up other opportunities. And over the last three-plus years, the Chiefs have done a lot of winning.

Much like Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy figures to be a hot-name on the head coaching market this winter, the Chiefs Director of Football Operations will be highly sought after. He's been a part of the Chiefs organization since 2009, progressing from scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting to Director of Player Personnel to his current role, Director of Football Operations, which he has held since 2018.

Among the players drafted under Borgonzi's watch: Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce, and, of course, Patrick Mahomes.

As Khan makes this hire, though, he cannot solely go off resume. The Jaguars organization needs to hire someone who has been in a proven, consistent system. And for multiple years.

The previous three Chiefs front office staffers to be recently hired as general managers are: John Dorsey (Browns), Chris Ballard (Colts), and Brett Veach (Chiefs). While Dorsey no longer works for the Browns, all three of those teams are currently in the playoff hunt -- thanks in some part to the ground-work these former Chiefs staffers laid.

The Chiefs' front office pipeline offers as proven a track-record as any. The only franchise that rivals it...

2. Joe Hortiz

Baltimore Ravens, Director of Player Personnel

... is the Baltimore Ravens, they of just two general managers since 2002.

General Manager Eric DeCosta isn't going anywhere, and neither is legendary EVP (and former GM) Ozzie Newsome. But the fraternity they've built over the last two decades is prime for the picking.

Hortiz has been there with them nearly every step of the way. He's been with the organization for 22 years, serving as Director of Player Personnel the last two and Director of College Scouting the previous nine. He, like Borganzi, has an impressive track record of drafting talent, ranging from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews to Patrick Queen to Marlon Humphries and everywhere in between.

Remember what I said about the importance of picking someone who's been in a system? Who knows strong front office culture?

In Baltimore, they literally have a "20/20 Club." It's any personnel staff that started as young assistants ("20-year olds") making around "$20,000" (Newsome has clarified the starting salary was definitely more, but still). Hortiz was the third member of that now eight-member club (DeCosta and fellow Director of Personnel George Kokinis preceded him).

That's the type of stability and longevity Khan should be seeking to create if he truly is in this for the long haul.

3. Ed Dodds

Indianapolis Colts, Assistant General Manager

The first time I heard about Ed Dodds was in the following tweet:

After a decade of fuddy duddies and loser mentality becoming woven into the fibers of this franchise, give me Ed Dodds for GM.



Pair him with Saleh and McDaniel, as was the rumor with CLE last year, and watch the energy in this building do a complete 180. pic.twitter.com/U3YG5BjLXr — Fernandina Filly (@JaxonFil) October 20, 2020

For those who may not be familiar: more often than not, general managers and scouts are subdued, behind-the-scenes, numbers guys. And while Dodds is definitely the latter two, if that quote from him doesn't make you want to run through a wall, I don't know what will.

Before teaming up with the previously aforementioned Chris Ballard in Indy, Dodds was considered by many to be the architect behind the "Legion of Boom," Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He spent 10 years working under John Schneider in Seattle before joining the Colts. Dodds has been credited with campaigning for the Seahawks to take a chance on Russell Wilson. He's prided himself in uncovering undrafted free agent gems (sound familiar?) using numbers and cents. SVP of Football Technology & Analytics Tony Khan would love this guy.

Dodds did turn down an interview with the Cleveland Browns for their general manager-vacancy last winter. According to the Indy Star, part of why the Browns and Dodds did not work out was because the general manager would be forced to work with owner Jimmy Haslam's head coaching pick, Kevin Stefanski. Dodds reportedly would've pursued the opportunity further if the runner-up in the Browns' head coaching search, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, had been chosen; the two "would've been paired." Which, considering Saleh was in Seattle for those Super Bowl teams with Dodds, is not surprising.

Which also makes things interesting seeing as Saleh also previously spent time in Jacksonville and is largely considered to once again be a hot-name on the head coaching market. Could they be a package deal again?

(Dave Caldwell may be out of life-lines in Duval County, but fellow former Seahawk Todd Wash...)

4. Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network Analyst, former NFL scout

Oh baby.

"Move The Sticks" has quickly usurped his NFL Network predecessor, Mike Mayock, as a fan favorite in the wild universe that is NFL Draft season. But Mayock, now in his second year as Oakland Raiders general manager, has proven you can go from football to TV... and back to football at the highest level.

The 42-year old Jeremiah previously served as a scout for the Eagles, Browns, and Ravens, and also worked for two seasons in Baltimore's front office (see above for more on those guys' track record). A former college quarterback at Appalachian State, part of why Jeremiah opted to join NFL Media was to spend more time with his young family. Could that prove to be a roadblock in the Jaguars courtship?

It's also been widely speculated that Jeremiah and LSU offensive guru-turned-Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady could be a package deal this offseason. Needless to say, that possibility, coupled with a first-round quarterback, would have Jaguars' fans salivating.

5. Trent Baalke

Interim General Manager, former GM of San Francisco 49ers

I think it's fair to say that the "top-tier" of an NFL organization (besides the owner) are the general manager, the head coach, and any sort of "executive vice president," right? If that's the case: in his nine years of owning the Jaguars, Shad Khan has hired four "top-tier" personnel. Caldwell. Former head coach Gus Bradley. Former EVP Tom Coughlin. And current head coach Doug Marrone.

Of those four, two of them were already with the team/franchise before.

Sure, it's a small sample size (which also is an indictment on Khan), but there's not a lot of creativity there. Would it really surprise you to see Khan go back to the well?

For what it's worth: yes, Baalke did guide the 49ers to the Super Bowl... in 2013. World's changed a bit since then.

He also lured Jim Harbaugh away from Stanford, so I suppose there's experience in that arena, if that's where Shad wants to search for his next head coach (college ball, that is -- although the Harbaugh Family will certainly have some members in search of work soon enough). Then again, Baalke then proceeded to spend he and Harbaugh's remaining years after the Super Bowl fighting with each other, then did more of the same with Chip Kelly amidst the franchise's worst season in history.

I would like to think, with how willing he has been to spend in free agency, Shad Khan will shoot for the moon this off-season. Get creative. Drop the bag. But history gives me pause. With that said...

Surprise! Bonus Candidates!

Thomas Dimitroff

Former Atlanta Falcons General Manager

I mean, Shad's gone to the Falcons' Well once before with Caldwell. And while yes, Dimitroff was fired in October and is currently unemployed: I'd like to think part of that had to do with the inexplicable balance of power in Atlanta (much like the Jaguars under Tom Coughlin, Falcons CEO Rich McKay will have final say on all football related business moving forward. Ditto to the Texans moving forward with EVP Jack Easterby -- and it's why I believe the Jaguars' GM opening is far more appealing than either of those. You won't be micro-managed here).

And for what it's worth: Dimitroff descends from the New England Patriots' front office, family tree. He also was the one who drafted Matt Ryan in the first-place -- and in his first Draft, too. Whoever gets the Jaguars' GM gig is picking a quarterback in the first-round this April, and experience helps.

In an interview with NBC's Peter King, Dimitroff also noted he was "loyal" to Falcons owner Arthur Blank until the end (probably a dig at McKay). But, as we all know, Khan values loyalty. And is patient. Dimitroff spent 13 years in Atlanta, fluctuating from Super Bowl runner-up to 0-5 to begin the 2020 season, before ultimately going down with the Quinn, I mean ship.

Tony Khan

Jaguars Co-Owner, SVP of Football Technology & Analytics

Again, I won't put anything past Shad until he proves otherwise.

But having spent more time around Tony than Shad in my two-plus years in Jacksonville, I personally don't see Tony agreeing to become general manager.

In speaking to the younger Khan upon the launch of his AEW wrestling company in January 2019 -- before it exploded onto the scene and became a major competitor to WWE -- Khan readily admitted that the constant number-crunching and minutia of his role with the Jaguars bogged him down in his early years with the organization. It was an unhealthy obsession. Add in his role with Fulham F.C. (oh right! He's already a GM of a professional sports team), and he had no time to breathe, let alone sleep. While he admitted he still doesn't have time for many hobbies, you could tell just by talking to Khan that night that professional wrestling made his heart soar. Football, both the American and European varieties, was a challenge and work. Having a balance of both made Tony Khan more at peace.

Therefore, never fear, Jaguars fans: I do not see him becoming GM. A possible "executive vice president" role, though, well...

- - - - - -