Five things the Jaguars should do as soon as the season ends

It's the Monday Morning After... and it's time to start planning ahead

There’s no point in dwelling on the 2020 season. The book is already written. Because there’s no denying:

1) The Jaguars will be picking in the Top-Two of this year’s NFL Draft (they’d have to win two of their last four games not to)

2) The 2020 Jaguars are playing their tails off

As Mike Glennon put it, “the 2020 Jaguars [are] a gritty group that gives it their all and have each other’s backs.” They play hard. We look ahead to 2021 with no disrespect to this current squad. Because, quite frankly, at the rate many of the Jaguars’ young stars and journeyman-additions are playing: the next regime very well may keep them around for 2021. These five action-steps will benefit these same players down the line, too.

We’re looking ahead to January – four weeks from right now. Still two months out from free agency and three months out from April’s Draft, but once the new front office [and coaching staff] are in place. We don’t know who those individuals will be or what their philosophies are. But some of these action-steps I've outlined are obvious if you’ve watched the 2020 Jaguars. Or have watched a football game before.

These are the first five things they should do.

1. Pay DJ Chark

This is more than keeping a Pro Bowl-talent around.

This is setting a moral precedent.

This is the new regime drawing a line in the sand, saying, “we’re not about to make that same mistake.” We’re going to reward hard work. We’re not going to trade away homegrown talent.

The 2021 wide receiver, free agent market is aging. AJ Green? 33 years old. T.Y. Hilton? 31. Heck, even Sammy Watkins is 28. All three already make over $9M per year.

DJ Chark turned 24 in September. And even in an injury-plagued 2020, he STILL has more receiving yards this season than all three of those receivers. The Jaguars will have the third-most cap space in the NFL to spend this off-season (roughly $84M). It can be done prior to his rookie contract expiring a year from now. It sends a message.

There is, of course, the question of re-signing Keelan Cole. That’s not included in this list of steps because I believe a team is going to be willing to pay Cole top-dollar. Could that be the Jags? They have the money to spend, and they should offer. But compared to the likes of Green, Hilton, and Watkins, I think there’s going to be a market for the 27-year old Cole. Even if he doesn’t want to play for a bird team.

Additionally, somehow, some way: this year’s Draft class of wide receivers is going to rival 2020’s. The Jaguars found Collin Johnson in the fifth-round of this year's Draft. If Cole walks and this year's crop is half as good as last year's, they can find a replacement – or even an upgrade.

2. Re-sign Cam Robinson

Building off of that tid-bit about the 2021 Draft class: it’s probably a safer bet you find a contributing wide receiver than your starting left tackle this April. Especially if your two, first-round picks will most likely be spent addressing other positions of need.

Our pal Trevor Sikkema from The Draft Network released a new mock draft Sunday, and he does have six offensive tackles going in the first-round, including Samuel Cosmi (Texas) to the Jaguars with their second, first-round pick. He also has five wide receivers and Florida do-it-all tight end Kyle Pitts going in the first round. But three of those wide receivers go in the Top-10. There's Oregon prodigy Penei Sewell... and a lot of big dudes who NFL teams are still trying to evaluate.

Early on this season, it looked like Cam Robinson may be playing out of the Jaguars’ money-range. But several sub-par performances in the second-half of the season has probably brought the asking price down. And even then, like I mentioned: the Jaguars have $84.7M in cap space to play with!

Doug Marrone said last February he felt the Jaguars’ offensive line would take a step forward. They’re not world beaters – they’ve allowed 32 sacks, 24th in the league – but they have improved from 2019. They’ve also weathered the storm of injuries to Brandon Linder and Andrew Norwell. A two or three-year deal with guaranteed money for Robinson ensures the quarterback of the future does not end up like Joe Burrow his rookie season. Critical as Jaguars fans can be of him: Robinson at left tackle isn’t broken. With so many other areas of the roster that are, why focus on fixing left tackle?

3. Keep Keenan McCardell

This one goes back to the point about DJ Chark: loyalty.

As much as this franchise needs to be cleansed, it cannot deny its history completely. It still needs to honor the success the organization has had – and nearly every ounce of that has been tied to McCardell one way or the other. Think of it like (and I apologize if this upsets the Noles fans out there) Mike Norvell retaining Odell Haggins, but bringing in his own guys nearly everywhere else. Gain some brownie points with the long-time die-hard’s, while also changing things up.

Not to mention, it’s not like this is simply a symbolic move. Of any position group over the last four years, no group has seen young players grow quite like McCardell’s receiving room. Whether it’s high draft-picks like Chark or Laviska Shenault to undrafted free agents like Keelan Cole, there is visible progress across the board, year-over-year. When drafted by the Jaguars, both Shenault and Collin Johnson pointed to their interviews with McCardell at the NFL Combine as game-changers. The man clearly knows talent.

(Put him in The Pride while we’re at it, too. But I digress)

4. Decline Taven Bryan’s option

But you already knew this.

In case you didn’t and/or need more fuel to the fire: Bryan didn't record a tackle against the Vikings Sunday. Official snap counts will be out later today, and it won't be pretty.

Undrafted free agents Daniel Ekuale got the start in the middle and had two tackles, a sack and a TFL. Undrafted free agent Doug Costin started next to him, tallying five tackles and a pass defended.

Taven has 15 tackles, 3 TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 11 games this year.

Stop telling us to ~watch the tape though~

5. Look to trade Gardner Minshew

To quote U.S. soccer great-turned-ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman:

“What are we doing?”

Doug Marrone says the 2020 starter has recovered from a thumb injury. I do not know if Gardner Minshew said something that put him in the doghouse. But for whatever the reason, Marrone appears ready to ride with the veteran Mike Glennon down the stretch -- even after Glennon’s three-turnover day Sunday.

I asked Glennon Sunday if he thought he had done enough to be the starter going forward (he politely deferred that question to the coaching staff) and then if he felt like he was “the guy” in the locker room. His answer is quite telling:

“I feel in control. I think I’ve developed a good relationship with the guys, taking command and kind of bringing, hopefully, a veteran presence to the team, just through my prior experiences and knowledge.”

Right answer, Mike.

At this point, one of the three quarterbacks on the roster will be the back-up and/or bridge quarterback in 2021. Glennon is playing his cards right. He’s looking like he can be just that. Of course, that decision will be made by individuals currently not at TIAA Bank Field (one would presume). Those individuals could want to clear house completely. It could be a former Bears staffer still holding a grudge from that three-year, $45 million contract Glennon was gifted, only to appear in four games. But at this point: Glennon is the leading, internal candidate for the Jaguars’ Josh McCown-or-Ryan Fitzpatrick-role in 2021, if that’s the route the next regime takes.

Where does that leave the dynamic Minshew?

Sure, a fresh start and new regime could also turn to Minshew ala a Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland in 2018 (or Los Angeles in 2020). Heck, the Chargers drafted Philip Rivers in 2004 only for him to sit behind Drew Brees for two years; Brees refused to lose the starting job until he was forced out of town.

But Trevor Lawrence is starting from Day One. Justin Fields probably is, too.

At this point, the Jaguars aren’t just “protecting the Tank” by not trotting Minshew out there and risking winning a few games. They are “protecting the trade value.” The quarterback market is going to be mercurial at best this off-season (presuming Dak Prescott re-signs with the Cowboys). A 39-year old Rivers. Jacoby Brissett. Mitchell Trubisky. Ryan Fitzpatrick.

As much as Sean Payton continues to ride his Taysom Hill-fetish: uh, yeah. I’d snatch Minshew in a heartbeat if I’m New Orleans. Denver still questioning if Drew Locke is the guy? Minshew’s already won at Mile High once before. There’s plenty of names being tied to Pittsburgh as a Ben Roethlisberger-successor down the road. Why not throw Minshew into the mix?

He’s been dedicated to the franchise and city in his 18 months in Duval County. He still believes he can be a starting quarterback in this league. As opposed to stringing him along further, the Khan family should honor that loyalty and allow him to chase his dream.

