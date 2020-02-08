x
Gardner Minshew II placed on COVID-19/Reserve list

The Jaguars QB was added to the list Sunday afternoon
The Jaguars have activated rookie DT DaVon Hamilton, second-year TE Charles Jones and second-year OT Jawaan Taylor from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and all three players are now on the club’s active roster.

No official word yet on if Gardner tested positive for COVID-19. Those are placed on the list for the following:

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. 

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. 

Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness.

However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information. 