Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Gardner Minshew will start as quarterback in the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

This comes after Minshew returned as the Jaguars' quarterback in the second half of the game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. In the first three drives of the game, Foles coughed the football up three times resulting in a 25-nothing halftime deficit.

The Jaguars take on the Chargers this Sunday, 4:05 p.m.