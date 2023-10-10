Return of Minshew to Jacksonville, hopefully without the magic

A familiar face will be squaring off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Gardner Minshew will be under center against his former team at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday morning that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will not start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In his place will be Gardner Minshew, the much-beloved former Jaguars quarterback whose on-field clutch play inspired the term "Minshew Magic."

When he takes the field for the 1 p.m. game, it's likely fans will greet him fondly, though they'll hope he doesn't bring back that magic.

Richardson is suffering from an injury to the AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. He left the game in the second quarter Sunday as the Colts squared off against the Tennessee Titans. Minshew came in and did what he often did when he played for the Jaguars. He steered the Colts to a 23-16 victory, the team's first win over the Titans since 2020.

Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards and didn't turn the ball over while posting a passer rating of 112.8. Sunday was the third game this season in which Minshew played significant snaps and in those games, he's 3-0.

Colts head Coach Shane Steichen isn't bashful about his confidence in Minshew. He said he's the best backup QB in the NFL.

"He's an elite processor of the game, and when you've got a guy that can process the game quickly and make quick decisions," Steichen stated in an article on the Colts website. "He's really good, he's accurate, he knows where to go with the football at the right time and the right place, and he's been awesome for us."

The Jaguars and Colts are both 3-2 with the Jags in first place in the AFC South. Sunday's winner will be in sole possession of first place.