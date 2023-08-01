Merchandise stores 'gear' up for Jaguars playoff run

Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach sold more than 4,000 shirts in two days ahead of the Jaguars' division title game.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — While the Jaguars spend the week "gearing" up for a play-off match up, fans will spend it making sure they have plenty of black and teal "gear" to fill TIAA Bank Field.

"This is my first shirt," said Jaguars Fan Elijah Sral as he checked out of Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach.

Sral celebrated the Jaguars division-title clinching victory with his first jersey shirt.

The name on the back - Trevor Lawrence.

"He's the quarterback, everyone loves him," said Sral.

Sral's new Jaguars shirt was one of 4,000 that Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach sold over the course of the weekend.

Store operator Matt Smith says that's a new record for the store.

"The fans now see a future with the coach, the players and the organization's front office," said Smith.

While Smith does his best to make sure fans at the beach have all the Jags merch they can get their hands on, the team's recent winning streak has him looking to expand the operation.

"We're trying to position ourselves a little closer in the city to the other fans that don't or aren't able to drive out here to the beach," said Smith.

Smith says they are in talks with the St. Johns Town Center to open a temporary location there during the play-off run.

They're already looking at a spot in Arizona to host a Jaguars Super Bowl store.

"We already have business licenses in Arizona," said Smith. "We already have a staff in Arizona. I have pre-ordered if/when basis Jaguar product to only be selling Jaguar product at the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona."

One step at a time, however, as many fans are still looking to get their hands on AFC South Champion gear ahead of the first round against the Chargers, which Smith says should arrive Wednesday.

"I would love to see a line down the street at my store Wednesday," said Smith.