JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's no secret that Doug Marrone is coaching for his job this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. Aside from the status with the Jaguars, Marrone was very heartfelt in his Tuesday morning press conference.

"And then for our fans that are so disappointed, and our sponsors, I truly take responsibility and apologize because it’s the holiday time, and you want your team to be doing well so people can have some pride and some joy, and we haven’t done that and that’s my job. And I haven’t done that. I’m not one of those guys that doesn’t feel disappointment or pain. I do. And I think the only thing, rather than getting up here…nobody wants to hear excuses. Nobody wants to hear agendas or [people trying] to save themselves or anything of that nature, so I truly am appreciative of everyone and I’m truly sorry that I let so many people down, that I couldn’t have done a better job."