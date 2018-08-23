JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A trio of big bodies will return to the Jaguars' lineup on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons.

All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell, first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan and starting right tackle Jermey Parnell will make their long-awaited preseason debuts during the Jaguars' third preseason game.

Chris Reed, Josh Wells and Michael Bennett have taken reps in place of Norwell, Parnell and Bryan, respectively, during the team's first two preseason games. The trio has been dealing with an array of ailments throughout the exhibition slate.

Norwell suffered from calf tightness prior to the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints and has been sidelined ever since. Bryan has been suffering from an abdominal injury since the early days of training camp. Parnell has been practicing but the team has taken a precautious approach with games as he deals with a knee injury.

On Thursday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he is looking forward to evaluating all three players against the Falcons. He also noted that he wants to see his top players participate in the third preseason game, as the exhibition matchup typically serves as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

"I think you have to play, that's been my philosophy," Marrone said. "I like to gradually build [playing time] up and I just like those guys to play just mentally, play together, communication. I think there's a lot more that goes into it. I think if someone has potential - if they are maybe just feeling off or from the standpoint of injuries - then I take that player right out. There's no need to put him in that situation but I've always believed you get better by playing faster than you do by practicing. I tend to like to play our starters in the third preseason game."

Norwell has yet to play a game in a Jaguars uniform. The fifth-year veteran signed a massive five-year, $66.5 million deal to join the team during free agency in March. He was named a first-team All-Pro last season following a standout campaign for the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars selected Bryan with the 29th overall pick in April's NFL Draft. The Jaguars have used Bryan as a rover lineman during practice, moving him around along the defensive line. For the most part, Bryan has settled in as a rotational three-technique and big end. He will most likely shadow All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell during the season.

Parnell has been the Jaguars' starting right tackle for three seasons. While he has battled nagging injuries throughout his tenure in Jacksonville, the veteran has been one of the more dependable players on the offensive line when healthy.

While Bryan, Parnell and Norwell are set to play against the Falcons, Marrone was non-committal on the status of starting center Brandon Linder (knee). However, the head coach did say that Linder still had a chance to play prior to the team's final practice of the week.

Other notable players currently dealing with injuries are defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee).

The Jaguars will host the Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST

