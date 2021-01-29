Former Jaguars QB Mark Brunell joining Detroit Lions coaching staff

The former Jacksonville Jaguars QB has never coached in the NFL, but played 19 seasons in the league for five different teams. He made three Pro Bowls with the Jags.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark Brunell has been hired by the Detroit Lions as the quarterbacks coach, the team announced Friday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars QB has never coached in the NFL, but played 19 seasons in the league for five different teams. He made three Pro Bowls during his years with the Jaguars.

During his retirement, Brunell has coached high school football in Jacksonville at Episcopal High. The team released the following statement Friday:

“We are grateful to Coach Brunell for the eight successful years he served as head coach of our football program. During Coach Brunell’s tenure, the Eagles football program advanced to the playoffs three times, logged the first playoff win in school history, and won more than 50 games. Additionally, several of Coach Brunell’s players continued on to play at the collegiate level. We are thankful to Coach Brunell for his service to our football program and school. We know he is well-qualified for his new responsibilities as he returns to the NFL and wish him every success,” said Andy Kidd '99, Director of Episcopal Athletics."