The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted their annual 'State of the Franchise' on Thursday morning to discuss new and improved initiatives within the franchise. Here are some notable moments.

The Lot J renderings were released and here are what they are expected to look like once the project is completed. (PHOTOS BELOW) "We’re only going to be as strong as downtown Jacksonville," Lamping says.

Mark Lamping says they are prepared to move forward with $500 million dollars of work to Lot J, the project will start once the Jaguars season comes to a close.

Shad Khan was in the house talking about how thankful he is to be in Jacksonville. "It’s an awesome time to be Jaguars fan!" Khan told the spectators.

The significant anniversary of the Jaguars brings with it other notable surprises including the 25th-anniversary logo. Tom Coughlin says that he hopes we will appreciate the history and the people who’ve been apart of 25 years of Jaguars football.

"The Jaguars have nearly 100% attendance and everyone should be here," Coughlin says. "As you know Jalen Ramsey and Telvin Smith have not reported for voluntary workouts."

Mark Lamping says that the Jaguars have seen study revenue growth since Shad Khan took over the team.