JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL Draft is here in a world that has been silent on the sports front. That all changes with the first round of the draft on Thursday. Watch live at 7 p.m. on First Coast News ABC25 and follow this live blog to keep up with our Sports Team - Chris Porter, Mia O'Brien, Ben Murphy - as they cover every move the Jacksonville Jaguars make.

