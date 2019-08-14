Jaguars season is back and the First Coast is preparing for their first preseason game at TIAA Bank Feild.

The Jags will take on the Philidelphia Eagles Thursday night at 7 p.m. The game comes after a preseason loss to the Ravens last week, 29 to zero.

Doug Marrone reiterated to reporters Tuesday his rationale for holding his starters out of last week's first preseason game -- and hinted that many will once again be held out this game as well.

Marrone explained that first-team players have received more rep's in practice (albeit amidst an "easier" training camp than years past) to supplement the rep's they are missing by not playing in these first two, preseason games.

On Tuesday, after a touchdown completion during red-zone drills, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Chris Conley began jawing back and forth.

Fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye would also jump into the fray, which did only last a grand total of four seconds; however, it was the climax of two days of Ramsey and Conley going back and forth.

