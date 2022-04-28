Live Blog: 2022 NFL Draft Jaguars select Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker No. 1 overall

Every Jaguar draft pick as they happen. Consider this your one-stop-shop for everything draft related this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pick is in. The Travon Walker hype was no smokescreen as the Jaguars made it reality by taking the athletic defensive linemen with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Walker’s stock rose in recent weeks as mock drafts began to pencil him in at No. 1. A shocking rise considering his limited production this past year at Georgia.

In 2021, Walker had six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. His numbers don’t blow you away, but they did come on a wildly talented Georgia defense that dominated college football.

The Bulldog isn’t viewed as a traditional edge the way Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson are. The Jaguars may view him as more of a versatile defensive end who can be used in different formations.

The Jaguars have 12 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an opportunity to re-tool their roster in Year 1 of the Doug Pederson era.

Jacksonville general manager, Trent Baalke, said the team has four players in mind for the No. 1 overall pick.

The first round of the draft will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m., and the following rounds will continue on Friday and Saturday at 7p.m. and 12 p.m

Thursday, April 29

Round 1, No. 1

Friday, April 30

Round 2, No. 33

Round 3, No. 65

Round 3, No. 70 (from Panthers)

Saturday, April 31

Round 4, No. 106

Round 5, No. 157 (from Vikings)

Round 6, No. 180

Round 6, No. 188 (from Seahawks)

Round 6, No. 197 (from Eagles)

Round 6, No. 198 (from Steelers)

Round 7, No. 222