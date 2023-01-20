Mixed feelings on Twitter about choir rendition of 'DUUUVAL'

The Riverside Presbyterian Church choir recorded a harmonious rendition of 'DUUUVAL' Friday afternoon, which has the internet buzzing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This vocal arrangement is enough to bring a grown man to tears, but perhaps not in a good way.

The Riverside Presbyterian Church choir recorded a harmonious rendition of 'DUUUVAL' Friday afternoon, which has the internet buzzing.

The song was initially posted by the official Jaguars Twitter page. Some people applaud the song, while others are saying the rendition is 'cringe'.

"I want these people standing at the Chiefs’ stadium exits singing this on repeat as all their fans walk out after the L," tweeted Ryan Weeksauce.

"My brain 99% of the day," tweeted Buff Jagwell.

However, some weren't so thrilled.

"I honestly don't know how to feel about this," said Ktown Kris.

"Nah I’m a jags fan to the core and this is cringe af. Nobody but us in the hood was saying Duval before 2017. We been saying it since we was kids. Now it’s turned to a mockery," tweeted The Gent.