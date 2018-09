Running back Leonard Fournette will miss his second consecutive game of the year as the Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans today at TIAA Bank Field. Yeldon has been playing well in Fournette's absence and will get the start.

Jaguars’ RB update:

TJ Yeldon expected to play today.

Leonard Fournette not expected to play today, per league sources.

Jaguars going to play it safe with Fournette. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2018

