JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette launched his new website in style on Wednesday. Last year's first-round pick decided to celebrate his new venture with a heartfelt letter to Jaguars fans.

"Last year was a wild ride, man. At the draft in Philadelphia, Jacksonville bet on me. And from the moment I crossed that stage, the only thing on my mind was rewarding their faith. Didn’t think nothing about rushing records or Rookie of the Year votes – just wanted to get those W’s and make sure DUUUUVAL had something to be proud of.

We had doubters from day one – but on that same day, I saw just how special our team was. And throughout the season, we showed that. And we had a hell of a run, too – proved a lot of people wrong. We made the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Showed what we were made of against Buffalo, then went to Pittsburgh and took care of business. We fell short in Foxborough, but that loss is fuel for the fire this season.

When I look back at last season, I feel nothing but love. Love for our fans, love for my teammates who battled every down, and love for every memory I made. I decided to spread that same love this offseason. I held two camps in New Orleans – nearly 1,000 young kids showed up, many of which are experiencing the same hardships I faced growing up in our city. Giving them an opportunity through football – the same outlet I had growing up – meant the world to me.

I also went across the pond to London. I had been only once before, for a business trip against the Baltimore Ravens. This was the first chance I had to really get out and see the incredible city. The trip meant so much to me, from checking out Wimbledon to meeting all the UK Jags fans. To know we have that kind of international support makes playing for our fans that much more meaningful. Whether we’re in Jacksonville, in London or on the road, I promise that this season, we’re laying it all out there for Jags fans everywhere."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

PHOTOS: Recap of Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette's rookie season
01 / 17
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs past Kayvon Webster #21 of the Los Angeles Rams for a 75-yard touchdown in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
02 / 17
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
03 / 17
SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball for a 1-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
04 / 17
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
05 / 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a 10 yard touchdown against the New York Jets in the first quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
06 / 17
NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 31: Running Back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
07 / 17
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Johnathan Joseph #24 and Joel Heath #93 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
08 / 17
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: Running back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
09 / 17
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars breaks through the Baltimore Ravens defence during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
10 / 17
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to tackle Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during the game at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
11 / 17
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Leonard Fournette of the Jaguars rushes for an 18 yard touchdown during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
12 / 17
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the football against D.J. Alexander #58 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
13 / 17
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled as he carries the ball in the second half during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
14 / 17
JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Running back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars eludes the tackle of cornerback E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
15 / 17
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball as he is defended by Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
16 / 17
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the football against Denzel Perryman #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their game at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
17 / 17
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Adoree' Jackson #25 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of their game at EverBank Field on September 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Fournette has received overwhelming support from the Jaguars' fan base, as the team has built its offense around the running back. This offseason, Fournette dropped over 10 pounds to sport a leaner frame in hopes of adding speed and agility to his game.

Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV